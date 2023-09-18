Former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dinesh Sharma on Monday took oath as a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha. Sharma took the oath of affirmation soon after the 261st Session-- a five-day Special Session-- of Rajya Sabha started.

The BJP leader was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. He was elected unopposed due to the absence of any other party's nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat. He was elected for the seat after the Election Commission recently conducted by-election for the Rajya Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh as it remained vacant due to the death of senior BJP leader Hardwar Dubey.

Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being held from September 18 to 22 having 5 sittings aimed at having to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament. (ANI)

