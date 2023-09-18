Left Menu

Karnataka to challenge CWMA order in SC, says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday his government would approach the Supreme Court challenging the Cauvery Water Management Authoritys direction asking the State to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:59 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday his government would approach the Supreme Court challenging the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction asking the State to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days. The only decision before the State government now is to go to the Supreme Court and present the factual position on the issue, said Shivakumar, also Water Resources Minister. ''We will also appeal to the Centre.'' ''We will continue our legal fight'', he said. Earlier, senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said the State government should approach the Supreme Court and convince it on the reason why Cauvery water cannot be released to Tamil Nadu. Bommai termed the CWMA's order as one which cannot be followed. The (release of) water (to Tamil Nadu) should be stopped immediately and legal battle should be fought in the SC to provide justice to the people, the former Chief Minister said.

The CWMA's direction came after an emergency meeting was held on Monday in which both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu gave their representations. Shivakumar said: ''What Bommai said is correct''. But he added: ''What if the Supreme Court dismisses our plea if we go before it without following the order of the lower court (CWMA). (In that case), we will lose that option.'' The state government is discussing the matter with its legal team, Shivakumar said. The Minister said the CWMA should send a team to both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to find out the factual position on the Cauvery issue instead of passing an order every 15 days.

