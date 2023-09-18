Left Menu

Top US House Republican McCarthy to meet Zelenskiy this week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:45 IST
Top US House Republican McCarthy to meet Zelenskiy this week
Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week, McCarthy told reporters on Monday.

Democratic President Joe Biden is slated to host Zelenskiy on Thursday at the White House, and the Ukrainian leader is expected to meet with congressional leaders from both political parties while he is in Washington, the White House said last week.

