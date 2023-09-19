Left Menu

PM Modi’s comments in Parliament on Telangana ‘insult’ to state: Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged disrespectful remarks in Parliament on Telangana martyrs and their sacrifices are nothing but “insulting” the state’s existence and self-respect, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

In a message posted on X (formerly twitter) in Telugu, Gandhi said, “Prime Minister Modi's disrespecting speech on the martyrs of Telangana and their sacrifices is an insult to Telangana's existence and self-respect.” During his address in Parliament on Monday, Modi lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh only led to bitterness and bloodshed in both the states.

Taking exceptions to PM’s remarks, Telangana Minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao had described it as “disparaging” and said they reflect the PM’s utter “disregard” for historical facts.

 

