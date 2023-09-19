"India's great democracy has become proud in true sense today": UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Women Reservation Bill

After the introduction of the Women Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the great democracy of India has become proud in a true sense. Taking to X (former Twitter), Yogi Adityanath said," India's great democracy has become proud in the true sense today. The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' presented in the Lok Sabha today by the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is an epoch-making step towards women empowerment."

"Hearty congratulations to the entire mother power! This timeless decision, which will give their rights to half the country's population and make Indian democracy more strong and participatory, will play a big role in building a 'developed India'. Hearty thanks Prime Minister!," he added. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. Arjun Ram Meghwal said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.

Discussion for passing of the Bill in the House will be taken up tomorrow, September 20. The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21 government sources said. Earlier in his address in the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building, PM Modi said that The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' will ensure more women become members of Parliament and the state legislative assemblies. PM Modi also urged the Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill - 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' unanimously when it comes to the House and said that it is imperative that women should have a role in policy-making, ensuring women that the Centre is committed to making this bill a law.

Women's Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of Parliament. The five-day special session of the Parliament began on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)