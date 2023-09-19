Left Menu

CM Sukhu invites lone woman MLA in Himachal to join Cong, offers ministerial post

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:24 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday invited the lone woman MLA in the 68-member assembly to join the Congress, and offered her a ministerial post. Sukhu invited the BJP's Reena Kashyap, who represents the Pachhad Assembly seat in Sirmaur district, after informing the house about the 'Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam' introduced by the Union government in Parliament to give 33 percent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

He also extended support for gender justice and stressed the need for more female representation.

The CM said there is only one sitting woman MLA in the HP assembly and in a lighter vein added ''we would appoint her a minister tomorrow if she joins the Congress, as cabinet berths are still to be filled''.

So far, nine ministers including the chief Minister and the deputy chief minister have taken oath and three more can be appointed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

