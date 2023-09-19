Left Menu

Kerala CM justifies CPI(M) not sending representative to INDIA coordination committee

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday justified the CPIM not sending a representative to the INDIA coordination committee and said the Left party opposed the idea of it becoming an organisation.He said the decision not to be a part of the coordination committee was not taken now but much earlier.Addressing a press conference here, the Left veteran also said the partys Polit Bureau and the Central Committee had held discussions on this earlier and decided on it.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:30 IST
Kerala CM justifies CPI(M) not sending representative to INDIA coordination committee
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday justified the CPI(M) not sending a representative to the INDIA coordination committee and said the Left party opposed the idea of it becoming an organisation.

He said the decision not to be a part of the coordination committee was not taken now but much earlier.

Addressing a press conference here, the Left veteran also said the party's Polit Bureau and the Central Committee had held discussions on this earlier and decided on it. ''We accepted that there could be a platform or forum but opposed the idea of it becoming an organisation. That is why when they decided to set up a coordination committee - which is an organisational set-up- we opposed it,'' Vijayan said.

Responding to a question on Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan's allegation that the CPI(M) central leadership decided against sending a representative solely due to the insistence of the party's Kerala leaders due to an unholy nexus with the BJP, the CM said the opposition leader suffers from ''such issues'' sometimes. ''His conclusions sometimes go terribly wrong,'' Vijayan said with a smile. The CM also said anyone with a basic understanding of politics knows how CPI(M) works as a party. ''CPI(M) is not a party where either an individual or a state can force it to reach a particular decision. It is only the collective decision of CPI(M) that comes out,'' he added.

He also said that INDIA, as a platform, needed to be discussed only among senior leaders of political parties and in such discussions senior leaders of the CPI(M) would also participate.

''We are not against that,'' Vijayan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023