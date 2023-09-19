Left Menu

"Congress has never been serious about women's reservation": Amit Shah slams Congress 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress party for taking the credit for the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament and said that Congress has never been serious about women's reservation.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:45 IST
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress party for taking the credit for the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament and said that Congress has never been serious about women's reservation. Amit Shah said that either the Congress let "legislations lapse" or their "friendly" parties prevented the Women's Reservation Bill from being tabled in the Parliament.

"...what is more shameful is that except tokenism, the Congress has never been serious about women's reservation. Either they let legislation lapse or their friendly parties prevented the Bill from being tabled. Their double standards will never be hidden, whatever stunts they try to take credit," the Union Home Minister said in a tweet on 'X'. Amit Shah said that the Congress party cannot "digest" the fact that people are rejoicing in the introduction of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament. He also said that the legislation brought by the Manmohan Singh government had lapsed following the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha.

"Across the length and breadth of India, people are rejoicing the introduction of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament. It shows the unwavering commitment of the Modi Government to empower women. Sadly, the Opposition is unable to digest this," Shah added. The Congress party said that the Women's Reservation Bill is one of the biggest "jumlas" of the Modi government.

"In a season of election jumlas, this one is the biggest of them all! A huge betrayal of the hopes of crores of Indian women and girls," Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X'. Earlier in the day, Congress' parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi said the women's reservation bill "is ours", as the bill was about to be tabled in Parliament. The Congress on Monday said it welcomed the reported move as the party has been raising the demand for long.

The Narendra Modi government introduced the new Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building here on Tuesday. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

