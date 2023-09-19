Left Menu

Women's reservation bill underscores sacrifices, capabilities of country's women: Sumitra Mahajan

It was necessary to increase the participation of women in the decisions of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, and once the reservation bill becomes law, it will go a long way, the veteran BJP leader said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-09-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 23:24 IST
Women's reservation bill underscores sacrifices, capabilities of country's women: Sumitra Mahajan
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing happiness over the introduction of the bill reserving 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday said the proposed legislation underlines the sacrifices and capabilities of the women in the country. ''History shows that Indian women have sacrificed a lot and contributed a lot for society. The Nari Shakti Vandana Bill highlights the sacrifice and potential of women," the former Lok Sabha Speaker told PTI.

Naming the bill as the Nari Shakti Vandana Bill was also a good idea, she said. ''I have always had this view that as human beings, men and women are equal. In such a situation, who is any person (man) to give something to a woman?'' she added. It was necessary to increase the participation of women in the decisions of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, and once the reservation bill becomes law, it will go a long way, the veteran BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
2
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
3
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India
4
eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd acquires Ranet4u, charts growth path

eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd acquires Ranet4u, charts growth path

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023