"We will always be inspired by the great men and women who served here": PM Modi bids farewell to old Parliament building

As the Parliamentarians entered the new Parliament building on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an emotional farewell to the old Parliament building and said that the great men and women who served in this building and contributed to the national progress will serve as an inspiration to everyone. Taking to X (former Twitter), PM Modi said," As we move to a new Parliament, we remember the iconic Parliament that stands not just as a structure, but as a testament to our nation's rich democratic heritage for decades. Every brick echoes the debates, decisions, and dedication of those who shaped India. We will always be inspired by the great men and women who served here and contributed to national progress."

In his first speech in the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building, the Prime Minister said the grandeur of the new Parliament building glorifies modern India and the sweat of engineers and workers is invested in it. He conveyed his best wishes on the historic first session in the new building of Parliament and extended a warm welcome to the Members of the House. The Prime Minister said it is the dawn of the Amrit Kaal as India is moving forward with a resolve for the future by heading into the new Parliament edifice.

Meanwhile, members of the Parliament gathered for a joint photo session ahead of the Parliament session in the New Building of the Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla and other Parliamentarians were present for the joint photo session.

The five-day special session of Parliament was called by the government last month taking the opposition by surprise. The decision was announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. The Special Session of Parliament will end on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)