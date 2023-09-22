AAP condemns BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks in LS

The AAP on Friday condemned BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks in the Lok Sabha against BSP parliamentarian Danish Ali and said this reflects the BJP's ideology. Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lower House of Parliament on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.

Talking to PTI, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, ''We condemn these remarks. These remarks show the ideology of the party (BJP).'' ''When our MPs raise pertinent issues, they are suspended while no action is taken over such remarks,'' Kakkar said, referring to the suspension of AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took ''serious note'' of the objectionable remarks made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of ''strict action'' if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said. The speaker later expunged those words. Union Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks. The video of Bidhuri's controversial references to the Muslim MP has gone viral with opposition parties demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House. Kakkar also said that, ''It is shameful that two former ministers were laughing when these remarks were being made.'' However, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan on Friday distanced themselves from Bidhuri's objectionable remarks. While Prasad said he does not support any indecent comment, Harsh Vardhan alleged that some people with vested interests have ''dragged'' his name into the row and claimed that he could not ''clearly hear'' what was being said due to the ''chaos'' in the House at that time.

