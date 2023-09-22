Left Menu

AAP condemns BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks in LS

These remarks show the ideology of the party BJP. When our MPs raise pertinent issues, they are suspended while no action is taken over such remarks, Kakkar said, referring to the suspension of AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took serious note of the objectionable remarks made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of strict action if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 20:55 IST
AAP condemns BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks in LS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP on Friday condemned BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks in the Lok Sabha against BSP parliamentarian Danish Ali and said this reflects the BJP's ideology. Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lower House of Parliament on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.

Talking to PTI, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, ''We condemn these remarks. These remarks show the ideology of the party (BJP).'' ''When our MPs raise pertinent issues, they are suspended while no action is taken over such remarks,'' Kakkar said, referring to the suspension of AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took ''serious note'' of the objectionable remarks made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of ''strict action'' if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said. The speaker later expunged those words. Union Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks. The video of Bidhuri's controversial references to the Muslim MP has gone viral with opposition parties demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House. Kakkar also said that, ''It is shameful that two former ministers were laughing when these remarks were being made.'' However, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan on Friday distanced themselves from Bidhuri's objectionable remarks. While Prasad said he does not support any indecent comment, Harsh Vardhan alleged that some people with vested interests have ''dragged'' his name into the row and claimed that he could not ''clearly hear'' what was being said due to the ''chaos'' in the House at that time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023