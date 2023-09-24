Left Menu

It should be learnt from PM Modi how development schemes are made, effectively implemented: Adityanath

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 00:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that it should be learnt from the PM how development schemes are made and effectively implemented for the benefit of every section of society.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav-2023 at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre here.

The chief minister said that ''whenever the prime minister comes to Kashi, he comes after giving something great to the country and to the world'', and highlighted the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, the G20 Summit, the women's reservation bill and the Aditya L-1 mission to study the sun. ''How to make development schemes for every section of society and implement them effectively, we learn this from your (Prime Minister Modi) leadership capability,'' Adityanath said.

Prime Minister Modi represents Varanasi, also known as Kashi, in the Lok Sabha.

The chief minister said that this is the fourth programme of the prime minister today and ''this shows how an aware public representative should work''.

In the morning, the prime minister addressed the 'International Lawyers' Conference-2023' in Delhi, and then in Varanasi, laid the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium, and addressed an all-women public meeting and the gathering at the Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav-2023. On the Mahotsav, Adityanath said that though different genres of music were born in Kashi, no MP or public representative ever gave artistes a platform like this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

