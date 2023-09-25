Kremlin says Canadian recognition of veteran who served for Nazis is 'outrageous'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-09-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 15:11 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin said on Monday it was "outrageous" that the speaker of Canada's House of Commons had praised an individual at a parliamentary meeting who served in a Nazi unit during World War Two.
Canadian Speaker Anthony Rota apologised on Sunday after recognizing 98-year old Yaroslav Hunka as a "Ukrainian hero" before the Canadian Parliament.
Hunka, who served in World War II as a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, received two standing ovations from lawmakers during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin discusses Niger crisis with Malian leader -Kremlin
Russia's Putin holds phone call with Malian president -Ifax cites Kremlin
Kremlin says Putin has no real competitors if he runs again
Kremlin says Putin has no real competitors if he runs again
The Kremlin and North Korean confirm that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia