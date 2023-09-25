Decline in seats post delimitation would lead to people's movement in southern states: BRS leader K T Rama Rao
Ruling BRS Working President in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Monday said a strong peoples movement would emerge in the southern states if the exercise of delimitation leads to a decline in the number of seats.He was responding to reports indicating a decline in number of Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern states following delimitation if seats are revised on the basis of projected population for 2026.This delimitation if the numbers reported are right will lead to a strong peoples movement in the entire Southern India.
- Country:
- India
Ruling BRS Working President in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Monday said a strong people's movement would emerge in the southern states if the exercise of delimitation leads to a decline in the number of seats.
He was responding to reports indicating a decline in number of Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern states following delimitation if seats are revised on the basis of projected population for 2026.
''This delimitation (if the numbers reported are right) will lead to a strong people's movement in the entire Southern India. We are all proud Indians & representatives of the best performing states of India,'' he said on X.
''We will not remain mute spectators if the voices and representation of our people in the country's highest democratic forum are suppressed. Hope wisdom prevails and Delhi is listening,'' said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and its focus on ‘Bridging the Gender Digital Divide’
New Delhi declaration shows India's G20 presidency was able to table ideas, shape global issues: Jaishankar
Woman stabbed to death by husband in Delhi's Maujpur
Fire breaks out at Delhi factory, no casualty
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on Ashok Swain's plea over cancellation of OCI card