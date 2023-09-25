Left Menu

Decline in seats post delimitation would lead to people's movement in southern states: BRS leader K T Rama Rao

Ruling BRS Working President in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Monday said a strong peoples movement would emerge in the southern states if the exercise of delimitation leads to a decline in the number of seats.He was responding to reports indicating a decline in number of Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern states following delimitation if seats are revised on the basis of projected population for 2026.This delimitation if the numbers reported are right will lead to a strong peoples movement in the entire Southern India.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 22:06 IST
Decline in seats post delimitation would lead to people's movement in southern states: BRS leader K T Rama Rao
  • Country:
  • India

Ruling BRS Working President in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Monday said a strong people's movement would emerge in the southern states if the exercise of delimitation leads to a decline in the number of seats.

He was responding to reports indicating a decline in number of Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern states following delimitation if seats are revised on the basis of projected population for 2026.

''This delimitation (if the numbers reported are right) will lead to a strong people's movement in the entire Southern India. We are all proud Indians & representatives of the best performing states of India,'' he said on X.

''We will not remain mute spectators if the voices and representation of our people in the country's highest democratic forum are suppressed. Hope wisdom prevails and Delhi is listening,'' said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023