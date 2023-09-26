Left Menu

US Congressman Mooney joins India Caucus

Republican Congressman Alex X Mooney has announced to join the Congressional India Caucus, stating that he will continue to support enhancing business-to-business and people-to-people connections.The United States and India have the shared value of democracy. Together, we can strive for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, he added.Mooney, a Republican, represents the third Congressional District of West Virginia.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2023 04:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 04:07 IST
US Congressman Mooney joins India Caucus
  • Country:
  • United States

Republican Congressman Alex X Mooney has announced to join the Congressional India Caucus, stating that he will continue to support enhancing business-to-business and people-to-people connections.

''The United States and India have the shared value of democracy. As India and the United States both face the threat of an increasingly aggressive China, I will continue to support enhancing business-to-business and people-to-people connections,'' Mooney said in a statement Monday.

''I am very appreciative of the significant contributions made by the people of Indian origin in the United States. Together, we can strive for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific,'' he added.

Mooney, a Republican, represents the third Congressional District of West Virginia. The Congressional India Caucus is the largest country-specific caucus in the US House of Representatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023