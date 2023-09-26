Left Menu

ED raid conducted at Centre's behest to harass me: Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav

Rajasthan Minister of State for Higher Education and Home Rajendra Yadav on Tuesday accused the central government of harassing him through central investigation agencies.He said that a team of the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at his residence and other premises in Kotputli-Behror.He said a search was carried out last year by the Income Tax department at his premises and now the ED has come.Everyone has the right to do business.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-09-2023 01:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:03 IST
ED raid conducted at Centre's behest to harass me: Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav
Representtaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Minister of State for Higher Education and Home Rajendra Yadav on Tuesday accused the central government of harassing him through central investigation agencies.

He said that a team of the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at his residence and other premises in Kotputli-Behror.

He said a search was carried out last year by the Income Tax department at his premises and now the ED has come.

''Everyone has the right to do business. We have not done anything wrong … We have not done any corruption or wrongdoing. The mobiles of both my sons were seized,'' he told reporters here.

He said that the ED conducted searches at the residences of his sons today.

''Truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated. All this is on record. My sons are into business. We have been doing business for years. The action reflects the policy and intentions of the central government,'' he said. Yadav alleged that with such attempts the Centre was trying to frustrate the Congress government ahead of the assembly elections due later this year. ''I will fight a legal battle, the party is with me, I will not allow myself to be exploited,'' he said.

Yadav said that the ED conducted searches at his premises in connection with supply of material for midday meal but neither he nor any of his family members was a supplier in midday meal scheme.

He said he has no funding from any foreign company. ''There are some people who are celebrating 'Diwali' today on ED action,'' he said referring to his rivals in politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023