Left Menu

Mamata congratulates shooter Sift Kaur Samra on winning gold at Asian Games

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated shooter Sift Kaur Samra for winning gold at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in China.Samra bagged gold in the womens 50m rifle 3 position event on Day 4 of the Asian Games in Chinas Hangzhou.Banerjee also congratulated the Indian womens team of shooters for winning gold in the 25m pistol event.Indias flag on the 4th day of the 19th Asian Games continues to fly high with its fifth gold and a total medal tally of 19

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 14:48 IST
Mamata congratulates shooter Sift Kaur Samra on winning gold at Asian Games
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated shooter Sift Kaur Samra for winning gold at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in China.

Samra bagged gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event on Day 4 of the Asian Games in China's Hangzhou.

Banerjee also congratulated the Indian women's team of shooters for winning gold in the 25m pistol event.

''India's flag on the 4th day of the 19th Asian Games continues to fly high with its fifth gold and a total medal tally of 19! Heartfelt congratulations to shooter Sift Kaur Samra for winning the gold medal in the individual 50m rifle 3 position event. Applause to Ashi Chouksey for bagging bronze in the same event,'' she posted on X. ''Extremely proud of the shooting team of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh for winning gold in the women's 25m pistol event,'' the CM said.

''Best wishes to Indian women's team members Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik and Sift Kaur Samra for clinching the Silver medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions team shooting event,'' Banerjee added.

The CM also congratulated the Indian team consisting of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka for winning the team bronze in the men's skeet event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023