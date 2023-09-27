Be good citizens, contribute to nation building: Anurag Thakur to youths

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday exhorted the youth to look for opportunities in crises, asking them to contribute to nation building.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports also batted for involvement of the young citizens in country's decision making. He said this as he addressed law students at Amity University, Noida during a two-day youth parliament programme ''Srijan 2023''.

''I think it is very important to involve in the debate, discussion and decision making the largest stakeholder which is the youth. We are privileged that in the entire world India has the largest youth population which is an asset for us,'' Thakur said. ''I am saying this in front of you (youngsters) because they feel they face challenge at every step. Whether in education or in finding work. Whatever you decide to do, first and foremost become a good citizen and resolve to contribute in taking India forward,'' he said. ''The biggest challenge in front of us in 2014 was that India had an image in the world that it was a faltering economy. But a majority mandate from people help us bring in a clean government which got rid of policy paralysis under leadership of PM Modi,'' he added. ''What's important is that whether you look for an opportunity in crisis or not. We faced Covid crisis in 2020 - 21 and at that time Prime Minister Modi had clearly said we have to look for ''avsar in aapada' (opportunity in crisis),'' he said. He said India faced shortage of masks and PPE kits at a time when thinking about vaccines was unimaginable but the unity of the country and efforts of frontline workers made it all possible. ''Some people however had mocked us at that time. A lot of people went all out to help each other during the crisis. This is the spirit of India which the PM had rekindled,'' Thakur said. He said while the world grappled with the pandemic, India exported vaccines to hundreds of countries whilst ensuring vaccination of Indians also. The fourth term Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh also recalled the late BJP leader Arun Jaitley as his political mentor.

