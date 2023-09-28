Left Menu

VHP delegation calls on TN Governor RN Ravi, expresses concern on Sanatana Dharma row

During the meeting, VHP delegation submitted a memorandum expressing concerns about the remarks being made on Sanatana Dharma by the political leaders. 

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 07:48 IST
VHP Delegation with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo/X@ @rajbhavan_tn) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad called on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at Rajbhawan in Chennai, an official statement said. During the meeting, VHP delegation submitted a memorandum expressing concerns about the remarks being made on Sanatana Dharma by the political leaders.

"A delegation from Vishwa Hindu Parishad called on Governor Ravi and submitted a memorandum expressing their serious concern over the ongoing campaign against Sanatana Dharma in Tamil Nadu by persons who have taken oath in the name of Constitution," Raj Bhawan posted on X (former Twitter). Even as the fury over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's rant against Sanatana Dharma is yet to die down, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday said the successful hosting of the G20 Summit by India, under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (One Earth, One Family, One Future), has got the world to acknowledge and celebrate Sanatan like never before.

"On the 9th and 10th of this month, the world celebrated the 'Sanatana Utsava' in New Delhi as we hosted the G20 Summit. This is because the G20 Summit under Bharat's presidency was done with full commitment to Sanatana values, Sanatana Dharma, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.Today, the world has begun celebrating Sanatana Dharma," Ravi said at an event on Wednesday. Earlier DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had equated Sanatan with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and Corona" and called for it to be eradicated as opposed to being merely opposed.

The remarks received an angered response with Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai equating DMK with Dengue Malaria Kosu. Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin earlier this month once again justified his call stating that eliminating Sanatana will also lead to destroying untouchability.

"We say that Santana Dharma should be abolished only to abolish untouchability. I believe that if Sanatana is destroyed, untouchability will also be destroyed," DMK leader said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

