Man stabs four to death in New York's Queens, police shoot him dead

A man wielding a steak knife killed four members of his extended family, including two children, at a home in the Queens borough of New York City early on Sunday before being shot dead by police, authorities said. The New York City Police Department said a girl called to report the incident in Queens' Far Rockaway neighborhood and said "her cousin is killing her family members".

Pro-DeSantis super PAC hit with more departures, as turmoil among allies intensifies

A pair of key figures at the main super PAC supporting Ron DeSantis' presidential bid have left the organization, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as internal squabbles among the Florida governor's allies intensify in the weeks before the first Republican nominating contests. Kristin Davison, the chief executive officer of the Never Back Down super PAC, and Erin Perrine, the communications director, have parted ways with the group, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

Muslim Americans face 'Abandon Biden' dilemma - then who?

Muslim American leaders from six battleground states on Saturday vowed to mobilize their communities against President Joe Biden's reelection over his support of Israel's war in Gaza, but they have yet to settle on an alternative 2024 candidate. The states are among a handful that allowed Biden to win the 2020 election. Opposition from their sizeable Muslim and Arab American communities could complicate the president's path to Electoral College victory next year.

Inmate charged with attempted murder after George Floyd killer Chauvin stabbed 22 times

An inmate was charged on Friday with attempted murder and other offenses following the stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. The complaint charges John Turscak, 52, with stabbing Chauvin about 22 times "with an improvised knife" on Nov. 24 while incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institution Tucson, prosecutors said.

Judge rejects Trump immunity claim in federal 2020 election case

Donald Trump does not have immunity from criminal charges for actions he took as president, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday, rejecting his bid to toss out the case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith accusing him of unlawfully trying to overturn his 2020 election loss. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan found no legal basis for concluding that presidents cannot face criminal charges once they are no longer in office. Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 U.S. election, served from 2017 to 2021.

Palestinian-American student shot in Vermont is paralyzed

One of the three college students of Palestinian descent who were shot in Vermont last month is paralyzed from the chest down after a bullet lodged in his spine, the student's family said. Hisham Awartani, a 20-year-old student at Brown University who grew up in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was walking with two friends near the University of Vermont campus in Burlington on Nov. 25 when police say 48-year-old Jason Eaton shot them with a handgun in a suspected hate crime. Eaton has pleaded not guilty.

Trump calls on supporters to 'guard the vote' in Democratic-run US cities

Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, told his supporters on Saturday to "go into" Philadelphia and two other Democratic-run cities to "guard the vote" in 2024, repeating his unfounded claims of widespread election fraud in 2020 as justification for the call to action. Speaking at two events in Iowa, Trump also sought to counter growing concern among Democrats and some Republicans that his potential return to the White House posed a threat to democracy.

Explainer-How will the Supreme Court reshape US opioid epidemic relief?

The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Monday to hear arguments over the legality of a roughly $6 billion bankruptcy settlement involving Purdue Pharma, maker of the powerful and highly addictive pain medication OxyContin that played a key role in the country's opioid epidemic. If the justices allow the deal to proceed, it could lead to billions of dollars being poured into addiction-treatment and other relief efforts. The settlement also would shield the Stamford, Connecticut-based pharmaceutical company's wealthy Sackler family owners from lawsuits brought by opioid victims.

