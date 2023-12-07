"BJP best-performing party among others": PM Modi in Parliamentary Party Meeting

Hailing the BJP's resounding victory in assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his party's success rate in different polls indicates that the party is the best performing one among the other political parties of the country. During his address at the first BJP Parliamentary party meeting after the victory in the Assembly elections, Modi said these results showed that the BJP as the incumbent party gets re-elected based on its governance record.

PM Modi was welcomed at the BJP parliamentary party meeting with a standing ovation and was felicitated by BJP national president J P Nadda on his arrival. Modi said while the BJP got re-elected for the second time 56 per cent of the time, the percentage of the Congress party for a second term was below 20 per cent.

"Yesterday, someone sent me an analysis that shows that out of the 40 Congress governments who got the opportunity to contest elections (in different states), they were re-elected only 7 times. That means their success rate is 18 per cent. BJP governments got the opportunity to go among the people 39 times. Out of 39, the BJP government was formed 22 times i.e. it was repeated. That means the success rate was 56 per cent. Regional parties got the opportunity to go to elections 36 times while in government, and they came back after repeating 18 times. That means their success rate has been 50 per cent," PM Modi said. The PM said that these analyses refuted the narrative of the BJP not being "good" at the state level.

"If we look at this analysis, the rumour being spread that BJP is good at the Center but has no strength at the state level is wrong," he added. He further said the results of the polls mean that the policies of the BJP are right.

"Let me give you an example. This happened when I was a small worker of the BJP. This is 40-50 years after independence. A gentleman had done research on various governments in Madhya Pradesh and shared it with me. He found that Madhya Pradesh gained a lot of momentum during the time the BJP government was in power in Madhya Pradesh, and this is an eye-opening fact. This was many years ago, he had told how the BJP party became a subject of study," he added. PM Modi also said that people like BJP's governance, decision making and transparency.

"I have said this many times before that this matter should be studied. If you do research on different governments, Congress, regional parties and coalition governments, you will find that BJP is the best-performing party," he said. He also said that his party has an advantage in that it never faces anti-incumbency.

"Victory in these elections is the victory of our collective strength. Victory is not due to any one person; work is done by everyone's strength. Every BJP worker deserves this victory. Those people who have spent their lives in building the party also deserve this victory. We are just there for the sake of purpose. The power of community is our strength," the PM added. PM Modi also asked the MPs to participate actively in the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a programme to reach out to beneficiaries of the government schemes that began on November 15 and will conclude on January 25, the Janman programme for the particularly vulnerable tribal groups and extremely backward as well as the Vishwakarma programme.

The BJP scored landslide victories in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, months ahead of the 2024 general elections. The party also improved its performance in Telangana and Mizoram. PM Modi praised the Made-In-India Tejas fighter aircraft. He said the Make in India initiative is being talked about globally. He also emphasized promoting indigenous production and manufacturing. (ANI)

