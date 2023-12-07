UK's Cameron: strong argument for using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Thursday there was a strong argument for seizing frozen Russian assets and spending them on rebuilding Ukraine. Speaking at an event during a visit to Washington, Cameron said he would be discussing the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken later.
"There's a very strong argument for saying 'let's instead of just freezing that money, let's take that money, spend it on rebuilding Ukraine and that is, if you like, a downpayment on reparations that Russia will one day have to pay for the illegal invasion that they've undertaken," Cameron said. "I've looked at all the arguments and so far, I haven't seen anything that convinces me this is a bad idea."
