BJP councillors accuse AAP of arbitrariness in running MCD, hold protest

BJP councillors on Thursday held a protest at the Civic Centre here, accusing AAP members of resorting to ''arbitrariness'' in running the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The protest was held on the premises of the MCD headquarters exactly a year after the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won the civic polls, ending the BJP's 15-year rule.

''BJP councilors sat on a dharna at the Civic Centre, marking December 7 as a 'black day' in the history of the MCD,'' the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

The votes polled in the December 4 civic elections in 2022 were counted on December 7.

The reputation of Kejriwal and his party leaders has been shattered ''in the eyes of the people of Delhi, today AAP is seen as a 'Thug Party of Delhi' and not as Aam Aadmi Party','' Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP on these allegations.

Besides Sachdeva, other senior BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition in MCD House Raja Iqbal Singh, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Rekha Gupta and Neema Bhagat, sat in front of the entrance of the block of the Civic Centre and raised slogans.

Many of them also raised placards bearing slogans on issues of civic governance and landfill sites.

They alleged that since coming power, the AAP councillors have resorted to ''arbitrariness'' in functioning of MCD.

Kejriwal had ''promised to remove all mountains of garbage in Delhi by January 1, 2024, but today a new garbage mountain has come up in Ghazipur,'' Sachdeva alleged.

Councilors come to the MCD to solve problems of the public but the AAP is ''trying to run the corporation arbitrarily'', Singh alleged.

He said that till now neither the standing committee, nor corporation ward committees, education committee or rural committee has been formed.

Singh said that ''about 70 per cent of the councilors of the AAP and BJP are new and are not yet aware about the committee, and charged that the Aam Aadmi Party is not in favour of forming any kind of a committee''.

