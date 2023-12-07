Left Menu

UK's Cameron urges US to approve Ukraine support package

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron used a visit to Washington on Thursday to urge politicians in the United States to approve a fresh package of military aid for Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden has pleaded with Republicans for a fresh infusion of military aid for Ukraine, warning that a victory for Russia over Kyiv would leave Moscow in position to attack NATO allies and could draw U.S. troops into a war. However, Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked Democratic-backed legislation that would have provided billions of dollars in new security assistance for Ukraine, saying they wanted to press their point about the importance of tighter border policy.

"I'm not worried about the strength and unity and consensus and bravery of the Ukrainian people ... I'm worried that we're not going to do what we need to do," Cameron said. "We've got to make sure we give them the weapons, the economic support, the moral support the diplomatic support, but crucially, that military support that can make a difference." Addressing concerns among some in the U.S. that Europe was not doing enough, Cameron said in terms of economic and military support Europe was now doing twice as much as the United States.

"I see it as the great test for our generation ... are we going to recognise that European security is also American security and we should stay united on this?" he said. "We should pass this money to the Ukrainians. We should back them and make sure that it's Putin that loses because if that money doesn't get voted through, there are only two people that will be smiling: one of them is Vladimir Putin in Russia and the other one is Xi Jinping in Beijing."

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

