Eurogroup warns Belgium, Finland, France and Croatia about draft state budgets

The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday warned European Union member states Belgium, Finland, France and Croatia about their draft state budgets.

"The Eurogroup notes that, based on the Commission assessment, the DBPs (draft budgetary plans) of Belgium, Finland, France and Croatia risk being not in line with the fiscal recommendation of the Council.

It added that fiscal policy in Belgium and France is nevertheless projected to be contractionary and invited the four member states to take the necessary action.

