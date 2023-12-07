"Only elected govt should have power to nominate assembly members": Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the government should not make amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act as the law is pending adjudication before the Supreme Court. Abdullah remarks came after the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing the displaced persons from PoK to the legislative assembly.

"Our objections to the bill are on two issues. The first is that the Supreme Court has not announced its decision on the reorganisation and they (government) are bringing changes after changes," the NC leader told reporters in Pulwama. National Conference vice president said the second objection the party has is on the filling of assembly seats through nomination.

"That should be left for the elected government. The bill gives the right of nomination to the LG. It clearly raises a doubt that this is being done to help the BJP because the BJP cannot win the elections and so, they are trying to increase the number of seats for themselves," he said. When asked about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) contemplating to approach the court over the amendment bill, Abdullah said the their party has already challenged the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act in the Supreme Court.

"The matter is before the court. When we approached the court against the changes brought in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, the PDP remained silent. Our case is already in the court. If PDP wants to approach the court then they can definitely do so," he added. "As of now, there is no need for us to go to the court because our case is already in the court," he added.

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed two bills relating to Jammu and Kashmir with Home Minister Amit Shah in his reply to the debate targeting the Congress and stating that the people suffered due to "two blunders" of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru - declaring "premature ceasefire" and taking the issue to the United Nations. The House saw a marathon debate over two days and passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill,2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill,2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)