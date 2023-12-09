"Mission to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh is underway," says CM Chouhan

After securing a resounding mandate in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Mission 29' to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state is currently in progress. Addressing reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha election scheduled for next year, CM Chouhan stated, "Our 'Mission 29' to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh is underway. Today we have come here in North Bhopal to thank the people. We could not win from here in the assembly elections, but people supported us. Now our resolve is that the BJP should win all the Lok Sabha seats in the state. So we are visiting those constituencies first where we could not win in assembly polls."

The chief minister mentioned that they were unsuccessful in winning the Bhopal Uttar assembly seat, so he (CM Chouhan himself) visited with BJP candidate Alok Sharma from the same seat, aiming to secure votes in the Lok Sabha elections. CM Chouhan also commented on the Income Tax (IT) raid that recovered over Rs 200 crore in cash from Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu, stating that those (referring to Congress) who raised allegations of corruption were themselves corrupt.

"Those (Congress) who raised the allegations of the commission are themselves corrupt. Corruption and Congress are synonyms of each other," the CM added. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to 'X' to share a screenshot of a media report which reported that Congress MP Dheeraj Kumar Sahu's residences are being raided and so far 200 crores worth of cash has been seized.

"Countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the honest 'speeches' of their leaders...Every penny of what has been looted from the public should be returned. This is Modi's guarantee," the Prime Minister had posted on 'X' with multiple emojis. The raids were conducted at Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it in Odisha and Jharkhand. Baldev Sahu Infra Pvt Ltd., which is a group company of Boudh Distilleries covered in the search, is linked to Dheeraj Sahu. The raids were conducted at Bolangir and Sambalpur in Odisha and Ranchi and Lohardaga in Jharkhand, according to Income Tax sources. (ANI)

