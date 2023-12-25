Left Menu

People determined to vote for PM Modi in 2024 LS polls, says Fadnavis

Updated: 25-12-2023 17:38 IST
People determined to vote for PM Modi in 2024 LS polls, says Fadnavis
The people are determined to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

He was responding to a query on a survey indicating that the Bharatiya Janata Party would lose several seats and the opposition would perform well in next year's general elections.

''At present, only Modiji's name is in the air. The people are determined to vote only for Modiji,'' Fadnavis said.

''We will win more than 40 Lok Sabha seats (out of 48 in Maharashtra),'' he added.

Recently, Ajit Pawar, also a deputy CM in the Maharashtra government, too had praised Modi and said the prime minister towered over all opponents.

