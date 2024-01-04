US remains concerned about Middle East conflict spreading after Beirut assassination -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 00:23 IST
The United States remains incredibly concerned about the risk of the conflict in Gaza spreading to other fronts after the killing of a senior Hamas leader in Beirut, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied it was behind the assassination on Tuesday.
Miller said he could not offer an assessment on who carried it out, but called Saleh al-Arouri "a brutal terrorist with civilian blood on his hands." Washington was not given advance notice of the strike, Miller added.
