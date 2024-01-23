500 years' curse has come to an end: VHP chief Alok Kumar after Pran Pratishtha

Day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Alok Kumar said that the curse of 500 years came to an end with the reestablishment of Lord Ram's reign. "Yesterday, tears were expressing their stories. With the reestablishment of Lord Ram's reign, the curse of 500 years came to an end," the VHP chief said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

Kumar said that with the establishment of the temple in Ayodhya, the society will move forward with no ill intent and will bring glory to the nation. "Hindus will now be able to practice their faith with confidence with no malice, no sense of defeat. The living society will move forward, nourish, bring glory to the nation and will set the direction for the world. This was in my mind and the speeches of the Prime Minister and that of the Sarsanghchalak," he said.

The VHP chief stressed that the Ram Janmabhoomi temple was not built to antagonise or oppress any community but it is a temple of "love" and a resolution of the historic mistake of its demolition. "It is true that in eight to ten places in the country, some disturbances were created. We will deal with them. Everyone should understand that the temple was not built against anyone, by oppressing anyone. This is a mandir of love. This is a resolution of the historic mistake of its demolition. Everyone should work together. No one should think it to be their defeat," Kumar said.

In reaction to Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee raising questions on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the party never mentioning Sita, the VHP chief said, "When we say Jai Shree Ram, Shree stands for Laxmi and women power. What will be built and completed on the first floor of the temple will have Sita and Ram, it will be Lord Ram's court. Without Sita, India is incomplete and Ram is incomplete as well." Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi's allegation that he was not allowed to enter Batadrava Than, the birthplace of revered Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Assam, the VHP chief said that the former is welcome at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

"Rahul Gandhi can come. The temple is open. He should understand that the rule of the king is over. We had invited Sonia Gandhi but she declined after so much arrogance. But Rahul Gandhi is welcome. Yesterday it was only for the invited, today it is open to all," Kumar said. "However, when he was asked if he would be visiting the temple during his Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, he did not say 'yes'. He is hesitant," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)