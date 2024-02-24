Left Menu

Maratha quota demand: Rasta roko protests in Latur

Members of the Maratha community on Saturday staged road blockade protests in Latur demanding the implementation of a draft notification on the issuance of OBC certificates to blood relatives of Kunbi Marathas on a call given by quota leader Manoj Jarange.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 24-02-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 19:31 IST
Maratha quota demand: Rasta roko protests in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Maratha community on Saturday staged road blockade protests in Latur demanding the implementation of a draft notification on the issuance of OBC certificates to ''blood relatives'' of Kunbi Marathas on a call given by quota leader Manoj Jarange. Demonstrations were held at various locations between 11 am to 1 pm. Protesters parked their vehicles on the roads and raised slogans against the government including the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers. ''All members of the Maratha community from Marathwada should be given Kunbi certificates as mentioned in the Hyderabad Gazette. They must be inducted into the OBC category,'' they demanded. During an agitation held on the Barshi Road, a youth attempted to set himself on fire by pouring kerosene. A potential tragedy was averted as police detained him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024