BJP slams Bengal govt for opposing HC's decision on Shajahan Sheikh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:08 IST
The BJP on Tuesday slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for opposing the Calcutta High Court's order to hand over custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh to the CBI and called it a matter of ''great shame''.

Addressing a press conference, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the state government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the high court's order ''highlights its value system''.

Puri said the TMC are not denying the offence but also giving Sheikh political cover. It is not the accused but the state which has gone in appeal to the Supreme Court, he said.

First the state government allows such incidents to happen and then does this, the minister said, adding that ''it was a matter of great shame''.

The high court had on Tuesday directed the investigation into a mob attack on ED officials -- when they went to search the premises of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5 in connection with a ration scam probe -- to be transferred to the CBI.

It also asked the state police to give the accused's custody to the CBI.

The police have however refused it, claiming that the state has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against its order.

BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said it is shameful that such a development is happening in a state ruled by a woman chief minister, a reference to TMC president Mamata Banerjee.

