People should not allow appeasement to dominate inclusive empowerment: Naqvi

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's era has proven to be a ''golden period'' and asserted that people should not allow the ''trouble of communal political appeasement'' to dominate the ''power of inclusive empowerment''.

Modi has become ''universally admirable, acknowledged and acclaimed apostle'' of constitutional secularism and inclusive empowerment by putting an end to the ''pretence of political appeasement'', the former Union minister said.

Modi has become a ''credible guarantee'' of development, Naqvi said while addressing a 'Viksit Bharat, Modi Ki Guarantee' programme in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

''We should not ignore the fact that the Modi government has not discriminated against any caste, community, region or religion in terms of development, and therefore, there should also not be any hesitation in any community in voting for the BJP,'' he said.

Today, the environment of good governance and development with dignity under Prime Minister Modi's leadership has ensured ''prosperity and security for all''.

Some destructive and divisive forces are wearing the ''veil of secularism'' and roaming around with a ''cloak of conflict'', he said, hitting out at opposition parties.

The 'Modi era' has proven to be a ''golden period of security, prosperity and inclusive empowerment'' for all sections of society, he said.

''We should not allow the trouble of communal political appeasement to dominate the power of inclusive empowerment,'' Naqvi said.

Naqvi said that the ''feudal arrogance of the Congress' frustrated family'' will vanish in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP leader said that at present only two things are being discussed in the country -- one is the ''dynasty's daydreaming to remove Modi'' and the other is people's ''democratic determination for a Modi hat-trick''.

