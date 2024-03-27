Left Menu

ECI issues show cause notice to Dilip Ghosh for his offensive and insulting remarks against Mamata Banerjee

The Election Commission of India issued show cause notice to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for his offensive and insulting remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 16:50 IST
ECI issues show cause notice to Dilip Ghosh for his offensive and insulting remarks against Mamata Banerjee
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India issued a show cause notice to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for his offensive and insulting remarks about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Election Commission found that the remarks of Dilip Ghosh are violative of MCC provisions and ECI advisory dated March 1, 2024.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, on his morning walk in Durgapur, West Bengal, on March 26, said, "When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father." Acting on the complaint from the All India Trinamool Congress, the Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Dilip Ghosh, MP from West Bengal for his objectionable and disrespectful comment against Mamta Banerjee while addressing the press, which was broadcast and widely circulated by various news media channels.

The Commission has found the comments to be offensive, insulting and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the Commission's advisory dated March 1, 2024. The Commission has sought his response by 17.00 hrs of March 29, 2024. As per clause (2) of Part I 'General Conduct' of the Model Code of Conduct for the Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates, criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programmes, past records and work. Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortions shall be avoided. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024