"He is using slogans to confuse people": Gehlot on PM Modi's 'Muslim League imprint' jibe at Congress manifesto

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on Congress manifesto equating it with 'Muslim League ideology', saying that the Prime Minister is unable to find words to criticise 'such a great' manifesto so he is 'using slogans' to 'confuse' people.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 17:39 IST
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on Congress manifesto equating it with 'Muslim League ideology', saying that the Prime Minister is unable to find words to criticise 'such a great' manifesto so he is 'using slogans' to 'confuse' people. "Congress' manifesto is the essence of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. A big step has been taken towards social security," the former CM said.

"I think this is such a great manifesto that the Prime Minister cannot find words to criticise it, so he found a way, to raise slogans 'Muslim League, Muslim League' so that people get confused," he added. Coming hard on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of Muslim League ideology" remark, Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that Syama Prasad Mukherjee, president of the Hindu Mahasabha formed the government in Bengal, Sindh and Northwest Frontier Province in 1941,42 and 1943 in alliance with the Muslim League.

PM Modi said that the Congress manifesto 'completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League' and the remaining part is dominated by the 'Leftists'. "You would have seen, the way Congress released its manifesto yesterday, it proved that today's Congress is cut off from the aspirations and expectations of today's India. The manifesto released by Congress reflects the same thinking that was prevalent in the Muslim League during the freedom struggle. The Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and the little remaining part, it is dominated by the Leftists. Congress is not visible in this," PM Modi said.

Congress manifesto was released at the party headquarters by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday, April 5. Congress made a slew of promises in its manifesto including a legal guarantee for MSP, 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, repealing Agnipath scheme, doubling GDP in next ten years, strengthening anti-defection law, restoring status quo ante with China, mobile phones for students from class IX to XII and amending the GST regime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

