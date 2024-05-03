Left Menu

Former JJP MLA Ramkesh Sihag Joins BJP, Expresses Support for Ranjit Chautala

JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag has quit the party and joined the BJP, citing national interest and PM Modi's leadership.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a blow to the Jannayak Janta Party in the midst of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, its MLA Jogi Ram Sihag on Friday announced his support to BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Hisar, saying national interest was above the party.

Sihag also said he was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of taking the country on the path of development.

He said it was a ''collective decision'' taken with his supporters in Barwala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

