Congress Accuses BJP Government of Failing to Re-establish Peace in J-K

Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani on Sunday hit out at the BJP government alleging that it had failed to restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

''The claims of the BJP on the improvement of the situation are hollow. The BJP makes claims that they have ended terrorism after removal of Article 370 but you know how many incidents have taken place in Rajouri, yesterday an attack took place at Poonch. ''Earlier, there was an attack in Kokernag, so many target killings have taken place. The truth is that they have failed in providing security to the people and restoration of peace,'' Wani told reporters at the Congress headquarters here.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that some people in Pakistan want Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister of India, Wani said these statements from the neighbouring country were made by the agents of the BJP.

''Modi ji had said something about Rahul ji yesterday. I would say that it is the agents of these (BJP) people in Pakistan who are made to give such statements which will defame the Congress,'' he said.

On the prospect of better voter turnout in the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, Wani said people should come out to vote.

''The Constitution has given us the right to elect our representatives. This boycott in Kashmir has given undue benefit to some parties in the past. I appeal to people, especially in Srinagar, to come out and vote.

''You can see today that the ruling party is seeking 400 plus seats so that they can change the Constitution to snatch our right to vote. So we have to protect that right and drive out the BJP from power in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country as well,'' he added.

