Interim Bail for Kejriwal Marks Triumph of Truth, Declares AAP's Amit Palekar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa unit chief Amit Palekar on Saturday said with the Supreme Court granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the entire country is celebrating the ''release of democracy and honest politics''. The apex court on Friday granted interim bail till June 1 to Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal will be able to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and will have to surrender and return to jail on June 2. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections. Votes will be counted on June 4.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Palekar said the AAP and countrymen are ''celebrating the release of democracy, people's power and honest politics''. Dictatorship has to end someday, Palekar said without taking any names.

''After Kejriwal's release, people poured out on the streets of Delhi. It was a historic decision,'' he said.

The way the Supreme Court interpreted the law to grant interim bail to Kejriwal shows it has ''upheld democracy and law'', the AAP leader said. He also claimed that the BJP's social media handlers were now afraid and were busy passing unwanted comments against Kejriwal.

The BJP is afraid of nature's rule that what goes around comes around, and it will have to face its karma soon, Palekar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)