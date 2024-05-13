Adityanath claims PM Modi's reelection is divine will

Rae Bareli/Barabanki (UP) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again form the government, asserting that even Lord Ram wants his ''ardent devotee'' to win.

He was addressing rallies in Barabanki and Rae Bareli, from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

''Only 'Ramdrohis' or Pakistanis are opposing Modi ji,'' Adityanath said at a public meeting in Rae Bareli constituency. ''I cannot understand what is Rahul Gandhi's relationship with Pakistan. He lives in India, seeks votes in Rae Bareli and gets support from Pakistan.'' He alleged that the voices from Pakistan and that of Ramdrohis have become similar.

''A Pakistani minister was supporting the incident in which soldiers were martyred in Pulwama... now he has made a statement in support of the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli, Adityanath said. Taking a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who has sought to know from PM Modi what he has done for Raebareli in the past 10 years, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked, ''What has the Congress done in 65 years (of rule)?'' In Barabanki, Adityanath said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, everyone, irrespective of their caste and community, benefitted from the development schemes.

''Our beloved Lord Ram also wants his ardent devotee to take over the reins of the country once again,'' the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

With the fourth phase of voting underway, the ''Modi wave has now turned into a tsunami,'' he said.

Hitting out the Congress and Samajwadi Party, he said, ''They have a history of scams. These people are making big claims, but the truth is that during their time people used to die of hunger, farmers used to commit suicide and youth used to migrate.'' ''But we are all witnesses to the change that took place in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. For the last four years, 80 crore people have been getting free ration, 12 crore farmers have got the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi,'' Adityanath said.

Voting in Barabanki and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

