"To bring entire J-K to India, we need 400 seats": Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that to bring the entire Jammu and Kashmir to India, the Bharatiya Janata Party needs 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, adding that for Congress, India is an "idea," but for the BJP, its a "Janani Janam Bhoomi." "As per the Constitution of India, the entire Jammu and Kashmir is ours. It is our constitutional responsibility to bring the entire J&K to India and to fulfil that responsibility, we need 400 seats. It is our constitutional responsibility to bring a Uniform Civil Code to the country and we need more than 400 for that. To take our economy above the economies of America and China by 2047, we need more than 400 seats. To strengthen ED and CBI, we need more than 400 seats," Assam CM told reporters on Wednesday in Ranchi.

He further highlighted the difference between the BJP's and Congress' "interpretations" and said that it is "unacceptable" for the Bharatiya Janata Party. "There is a difference between the BJP's and Congress' interpretations of the country and the Congress's interpretation of India is unacceptable for us. For them (Congress), India is an idea but for us, it is 'Janani Janam Bhoomi hai'. We both have different ideologies, and that's why we are bringing this out in front of the people. We have received a lot of blessings from people in the last four phases," he said.

Assam CM exuded confidence that the BJP is going to win all seats in Jharkhand, adding that it will also form the government in the Assembly elections in the state. "We are going to get a total of 14 seats in Jharkhand and going forward, we will get a double-engine government in Jharkhand in November," he said.

Jharkhand, a tribal-dominated state, comprises 14 parliamentary constituencies. Elections in Jharkhand are being held in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP securing 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress each secured one seat.

Four phases of Lok Sabha polls have been held and the voting in all seven phases will conclude on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)