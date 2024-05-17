Lawmaker Suspended for Inappropriate Comments
A Pakistani lawmaker, Tariq Bashir Cheema, was barred from parliamentary proceedings for using abusive language against PTI's Zartaj Gul Wazir during a speech debate. The clash arose when Wazir interrupted, bringing up a scandal involving Cheema’s son. Despite offering an apology accepted by Wazir, PTI lawmakers pushed for action, leading to Cheema's suspension by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A lawmaker from Pakistan's ruling coalition was on Friday barred from attending the parliament proceedings as a punishment for using abusive language against a female colleague from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq's action comes a day after Tariq Bashir Cheema of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) got involved in a verbal clash with Zartaj Gul Wazir of the PTI when the coalition party member was delivering a speech in the assembly on Thursday.
Wazir interrupted Cheema during the speech with a jibe that he should also talk about the Bahawalpur University incident -- a video scandal in which Cheema's son was a suspect.
Later, an irate Cheema went to Wazir's seat and said something which was inaudible, prompting opposition lawmakers to rush towards him.
Cheema was, however, safely led out of the house.
The opposition members said Cheema had used abusive language and demanded suspension of his membership.
Cheema later offered an unconditional apology, which Wazir accepted.
However, PTI lawmakers still wanted action, and a motion was passed to suspend him from Friday's session.
Cheema was then suspended by the Speaker under relevant rules.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Opposition spreads misinformation regarding Land Titling Act to tarnish my image, says AP CM Jagan
Pak: Office shooting leaves female colleague dead, perpetrator takes own life
PM Modi Accuses Opposition Leader of Advocating 'Vote Jihad' in Gujarat Rally
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli leader of opposition Yair Lapid
UPDATE 1-India's opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Raebareli too