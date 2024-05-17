Lawmaker Suspended for Inappropriate Comments

A lawmaker from Pakistan's ruling coalition was on Friday barred from attending the parliament proceedings as a punishment for using abusive language against a female colleague from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq's action comes a day after Tariq Bashir Cheema of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) got involved in a verbal clash with Zartaj Gul Wazir of the PTI when the coalition party member was delivering a speech in the assembly on Thursday.

Wazir interrupted Cheema during the speech with a jibe that he should also talk about the Bahawalpur University incident -- a video scandal in which Cheema's son was a suspect.

Later, an irate Cheema went to Wazir's seat and said something which was inaudible, prompting opposition lawmakers to rush towards him.

Cheema was, however, safely led out of the house.

The opposition members said Cheema had used abusive language and demanded suspension of his membership.

Cheema later offered an unconditional apology, which Wazir accepted.

However, PTI lawmakers still wanted action, and a motion was passed to suspend him from Friday's session.

Cheema was then suspended by the Speaker under relevant rules.

