Left Menu

Lawmaker Suspended for Inappropriate Comments

A Pakistani lawmaker, Tariq Bashir Cheema, was barred from parliamentary proceedings for using abusive language against PTI's Zartaj Gul Wazir during a speech debate. The clash arose when Wazir interrupted, bringing up a scandal involving Cheema’s son. Despite offering an apology accepted by Wazir, PTI lawmakers pushed for action, leading to Cheema's suspension by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:08 IST
Lawmaker Suspended for Inappropriate Comments
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A lawmaker from Pakistan's ruling coalition was on Friday barred from attending the parliament proceedings as a punishment for using abusive language against a female colleague from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq's action comes a day after Tariq Bashir Cheema of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) got involved in a verbal clash with Zartaj Gul Wazir of the PTI when the coalition party member was delivering a speech in the assembly on Thursday.

Wazir interrupted Cheema during the speech with a jibe that he should also talk about the Bahawalpur University incident -- a video scandal in which Cheema's son was a suspect.

Later, an irate Cheema went to Wazir's seat and said something which was inaudible, prompting opposition lawmakers to rush towards him.

Cheema was, however, safely led out of the house.

The opposition members said Cheema had used abusive language and demanded suspension of his membership.

Cheema later offered an unconditional apology, which Wazir accepted.

However, PTI lawmakers still wanted action, and a motion was passed to suspend him from Friday's session.

Cheema was then suspended by the Speaker under relevant rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024