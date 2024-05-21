PM Modi Faces Backlash from Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Over Remarks on Missing Jagannath Keys

Ruling DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday took strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the missing keys of Lord Jagannath's treasury in Odisha have gone to Tamil Nadu, alleging it was an attempt at maligning Tamils for the sake of votes.

Modi should stop making such maligning remarks against Tamils, he said in a statement here, a day after Modi's comments came at an election rally in Odisha.

Condemning Stalin for his comments, BJP state chief K Annamalai said the Chief Minister spoke on matters without understanding the context of what was said by the Prime Minister during his campaign in Odisha.

While lashing out at the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha on Monday, the PM had said that ''even the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri is not safe in the hands of this government,'' expressing concern over the missing keys of Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar (treasury) for the last six years.

He had said Odisha wants to know why the BJD has suppressed the judicial commission report on Ratna Bhandar keys. ''The role of the BJD in the case is suspect. The BJP government, after it comes to power on June 10 will make the report public,'' Modi had said, adding it is said that the Ratna Bhandar key has gone to Tamil Nadu.

Taking exception, Stalin alleged Modi was ''creating a feeling of enmity between people and anger between states with his hatred speeches.'' Referring to the PM's comments on the missing Ratna Bhandar keys, he said ''it amounts to insulting Lord Jagannath, revered by crores of people, besides insulting and hurting the people of Tamil Nadu who have good relations and friendship with the state of Odisha.'' ''Can PM Modi disparage the people of Tamil Nadu as thieves stealing the treasure of a temple...doesn't it amount to insulting Tamil Nadu. Why such dislike and hatred for Tamils,'' the CM asked.

People will understand Modi's ''duplicity'' of praising the Tamil language and the people while in Tamil Nadu but speaking ill of them while canvassing votes in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, he said.

''The PM should stop maligning Tamil Nadu and Tamils for votes,'' Stalin said. Condemning the Chief Minister, Annamalai said it was unfortunate that Stalin, ''who lives in a silo surrounded by cheerleaders keeping him distant from happenings inside TN & beyond, talks about matters without understanding the context of what was spoken by our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl during his campaign in Odisha.'' In a post on the social media platform X, Annamalai said, ''We wish Thiru @mkstalin avl be reminded that dividing people in the name of region, religion, language & caste has been his party's domain expertise that we are determined to stay away from.''

