"BJP-led NDA to get more seats than exit polls predictions": Union Minister RK Singh

As exit poll predicted that the BJP-led NDA will gain a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha elections, Power Minister RK Singh on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA will secure more seats than the exit polls predicted. Speaking to ANI, RK Singh said, "The exit polls have closed the mouths of the INDI alliance. And I feel that whatever figures are being given by the exit polls, we will be getting more than that."

When asked about Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal getting support from Pakistan in the Lok Sabha elections, the Union Minister said, "Pakistan wants weak leaders for India and that is why they thought that if Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal win the elections and come to power, then Pakistan will get the opportunity to execute terrorist attacks in India. Apart from friendly countries, no other countries would want the leadership to be strong." He further said, "As far as PM Modi is there, this (terrorist attacks) is not possible as if there will be any attacks, there will be retribution from our side."

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two polls predicted the BJP also improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. If the exit poll predictions come true on June 4 when votes are counted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the only PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls. The exit polls predicted 'Modi 3.0' with PM Modi having led the BJP's poll effort through rallies and roadshows in various parts of the country.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is predicted to win 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats, it said and gave 8 to 20 seats to other parties. The Republic PMarq exit poll gave 359 of 543 seats to NDA, 154 to INDIA bloc and 30 to others. Republic Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to NDA, 118-113 to the INDIA bloc and 43-48 to others. The NewsX Dynamics gave 371 seats to NDA, 125 to INDIA bloc and 47 to others.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)