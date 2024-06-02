Opposition Slams Exit Polls as 'Fantasy' Amid Modi's Predicted Triumph
Opposition parties, including Congress and the INDIA bloc, criticized exit polls predicting continued victory for PM Narendra Modi, calling them fabrications designed to demoralize their supporters. Leaders alleged the polls were manipulated to justify potential election rigging. Despite the projections, opposition figures remained hopeful for an unexpected election outcome.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent rebuttal, opposition parties, led by Congress, dismissed recent exit polls forecasting a third straight win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The surveys were derided as 'fantasy' and part of a psychological ploy aimed at discouraging opposition supporters.
Prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Arvind Kejriwal, suggested these polls were orchestrated to justify alleged election tampering. Such claims have intensified the political fervor ahead of the vote count on June 4.
The BJP, however, defended the exit polls, asserting them as a reflection of public trust in Modi's decade-long leadership. Despite diverse opinions, the political atmosphere remains charged and anticipates an unpredictable turn of events.
