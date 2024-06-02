Opposition Slams Exit Polls as 'Fantasy' Amid Modi's Predicted Triumph

In a fervent rebuttal, opposition parties, led by Congress, dismissed recent exit polls forecasting a third straight win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The surveys were derided as 'fantasy' and part of a psychological ploy aimed at discouraging opposition supporters.

Prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Arvind Kejriwal, suggested these polls were orchestrated to justify alleged election tampering. Such claims have intensified the political fervor ahead of the vote count on June 4.

The BJP, however, defended the exit polls, asserting them as a reflection of public trust in Modi's decade-long leadership. Despite diverse opinions, the political atmosphere remains charged and anticipates an unpredictable turn of events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)