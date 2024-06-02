Left Menu

Kejriwal Dismisses Exit Polls as Fake, Claims BJP's Manipulative Tactics

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal dismissed Lok Sabha exit polls as fake, predicting BJP will not form the government. Speaking before returning to Tihar jail, he alleged manipulation in the counting process and urged vigilance among counting agents. He claimed BJP aims to influence the stock market and bureaucracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:22 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has labeled the recent Lok Sabha exit poll results as ''completely fake'' and insisted that the BJP will not form the government when results are declared on June 4.

Addressing Aam Aadmi Party members before surrendering at Tihar jail, he cited alleged discrepancies in the exit polls, calling them a manipulation tactic ordered from above to favor the BJP. Kejriwal urged India's opposition bloc to remain vigilant during the vote-counting process, highlighting the potential for electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering.

He also suggested the high seat numbers for BJP in the exit polls were intended to influence the stock market and pressurize bureaucrats. Kejriwal emphasized the need for counting agents to stay alert until all votes are verified to prevent possible electoral fraud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

