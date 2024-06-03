Crucial Meeting: Fadnavis and Thackeray Discuss Lok Sabha Vote Outcome

In a significant political engagement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday evening. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence in Mumbai's Dadar area, just a day before the counting of Lok Sabha votes.

The talks between Fadnavis and Thackeray have raised speculations about the post-poll scenarios and the possible alignments. It's noteworthy that Thackeray had backed the ruling alliance in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha polls, which consisted of BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

As the political climate in Maharashtra heats up, the meeting is viewed as a strategic move to strengthen the ruling alliance's position ahead of the vote count.

