Crucial Meeting: Fadnavis and Thackeray Discuss Lok Sabha Vote Outcome
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at Thackeray's residence in Mumbai's Dadar area ahead of the Lok Sabha vote counting. Thackeray had supported the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.
In a significant political engagement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday evening. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence in Mumbai's Dadar area, just a day before the counting of Lok Sabha votes.
The talks between Fadnavis and Thackeray have raised speculations about the post-poll scenarios and the possible alignments. It's noteworthy that Thackeray had backed the ruling alliance in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha polls, which consisted of BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.
As the political climate in Maharashtra heats up, the meeting is viewed as a strategic move to strengthen the ruling alliance's position ahead of the vote count.
