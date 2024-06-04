US Faces Unprecedented Disinformation Threats Leading Up to 2024 Election
Senator Mark Warner of Virginia warns that the US may be more vulnerable to foreign disinformation aimed at influencing voters and undermining democracy ahead of the 2024 election. Factors include improved tactics by Russia and China, rise of domestic disinformation spreaders, and AI-driven deceptive content.
- Country:
- United States
In a stark warning, Senator Mark Warner of Virginia highlighted that the US might be at greater risk of foreign disinformation ahead of the 2024 election, compared to previous cycles. Improved strategies from Russia and China, coupled with domestic groups willing to spread disinformation, pose new challenges.
Adding to the complexity, the emergence of AI-driven deceptive content has further muddled the waters. Instances of AI-generated misleading material, including deepfakes, are already surfacing.
Warner noted that tech companies have scaled back their efforts to combat misinformation, and the government's endeavours are caught in debates over surveillance. This could lead to unprecedented threats to the democratic process in the upcoming 2024 elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian Playwrights on Trial: Art Under Attack
Germany Bolsters Ukraine Support Amid Ongoing Russian Offensive
Yellen Urges German Banks to Heighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia
Poland Arrests Nine Over Russian-Ordered Sabotage
Cannes Highlights: Kevin Costner, Russian Protests, and Trump's Biopic Premiere