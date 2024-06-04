Left Menu

US Faces Unprecedented Disinformation Threats Leading Up to 2024 Election

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia warns that the US may be more vulnerable to foreign disinformation aimed at influencing voters and undermining democracy ahead of the 2024 election. Factors include improved tactics by Russia and China, rise of domestic disinformation spreaders, and AI-driven deceptive content.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2024 03:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 03:42 IST
US Faces Unprecedented Disinformation Threats Leading Up to 2024 Election
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stark warning, Senator Mark Warner of Virginia highlighted that the US might be at greater risk of foreign disinformation ahead of the 2024 election, compared to previous cycles. Improved strategies from Russia and China, coupled with domestic groups willing to spread disinformation, pose new challenges.

Adding to the complexity, the emergence of AI-driven deceptive content has further muddled the waters. Instances of AI-generated misleading material, including deepfakes, are already surfacing.

Warner noted that tech companies have scaled back their efforts to combat misinformation, and the government's endeavours are caught in debates over surveillance. This could lead to unprecedented threats to the democratic process in the upcoming 2024 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024