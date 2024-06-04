Trump's Fundraising Triumph: $141M in May Post Trial Verdict

In a significant financial boost, Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee announced an impressive $141 million fundraising haul for May. This surge, partly attributed to Trump's criminal hush money trial verdict, underscores the energized support for the former president.

Though the campaign isn't required to disclose its fundraising figures until later this month, the early release highlights Trump's robust backing. The contributions, particularly in the 24 hours following the trial verdict, suggest the verdict has galvanized Trump's supporters and fortified his White House bid.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's campaign has yet to release its May fundraising totals. Trump's April fundraising topped Biden's, and the latest figures could help the GOP close the financial gap that has marked the campaign thus far. According to Trump's campaign, the average donation in May was $70.27, with a substantial portion coming from online contributions following the verdict.

