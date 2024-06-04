Trump's Fundraising Triumph: $141M in May Post Trial Verdict
Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $141 million in May, partly fueled by Trump's guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial. The early release of fundraising numbers indicates strong support for Trump, surpassing President Biden's April totals and boosting his campaign.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant financial boost, Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee announced an impressive $141 million fundraising haul for May. This surge, partly attributed to Trump's criminal hush money trial verdict, underscores the energized support for the former president.
Though the campaign isn't required to disclose its fundraising figures until later this month, the early release highlights Trump's robust backing. The contributions, particularly in the 24 hours following the trial verdict, suggest the verdict has galvanized Trump's supporters and fortified his White House bid.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's campaign has yet to release its May fundraising totals. Trump's April fundraising topped Biden's, and the latest figures could help the GOP close the financial gap that has marked the campaign thus far. According to Trump's campaign, the average donation in May was $70.27, with a substantial portion coming from online contributions following the verdict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Michael Cohen to face more grilling as Trump's hush money trial enters its final stretch
Trump’s Hush Money Trial Heats Up: Michael Cohen Under Spotlight
Trump's Defense to Begin in Hush Money Trial as Dismissal Hopes Dim
High Drama in Trump Hush Money Trial: Defense Witness Faces Judge's Wrath
Trump's Hush Money Trial Nears End with Star Witness Testimony