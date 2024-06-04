Left Menu

Trump's Fundraising Triumph: $141M in May Post Trial Verdict

Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $141 million in May, partly fueled by Trump's guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial. The early release of fundraising numbers indicates strong support for Trump, surpassing President Biden's April totals and boosting his campaign.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2024 04:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 04:01 IST
Trump's Fundraising Triumph: $141M in May Post Trial Verdict
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant financial boost, Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee announced an impressive $141 million fundraising haul for May. This surge, partly attributed to Trump's criminal hush money trial verdict, underscores the energized support for the former president.

Though the campaign isn't required to disclose its fundraising figures until later this month, the early release highlights Trump's robust backing. The contributions, particularly in the 24 hours following the trial verdict, suggest the verdict has galvanized Trump's supporters and fortified his White House bid.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's campaign has yet to release its May fundraising totals. Trump's April fundraising topped Biden's, and the latest figures could help the GOP close the financial gap that has marked the campaign thus far. According to Trump's campaign, the average donation in May was $70.27, with a substantial portion coming from online contributions following the verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024