Delhi Vote Count Begins Amid Tight Security
Counting of votes in Delhi's seven Lok Sabha constituencies began on Tuesday with strict security measures. A total of 7,000 personnel are deployed across seven counting centers, which include key locations such as SKV, Bharat Nagar, and ITI, Nand Nagri. The elections had 162 candidates from various parties.
Vote counting in Delhi's seven Lok Sabha constituencies commenced on Tuesday under stringent security arrangements. Over 7,000 personnel have been stationed at seven counting centers including SKV, Bharat Nagar, and ITI, Nand Nagri.
The contested elections saw 162 candidates vying for seats, notable centers being Atal Adarsh Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market for New Delhi, and DTU, Shahbad Daulatpur for North West Delhi. The 2014 and 2019 winner, BJP, faces stiff competition from the AAP-Congress alliance.
Security remains a top priority as the final vote tally proceeds, ensuring a smooth and transparent counting process.
