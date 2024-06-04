Left Menu

Delhi Vote Count Begins Amid Tight Security

Counting of votes in Delhi's seven Lok Sabha constituencies began on Tuesday with strict security measures. A total of 7,000 personnel are deployed across seven counting centers, which include key locations such as SKV, Bharat Nagar, and ITI, Nand Nagri. The elections had 162 candidates from various parties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:21 IST
Delhi Vote Count Begins Amid Tight Security
  • Country:
  • India

Vote counting in Delhi's seven Lok Sabha constituencies commenced on Tuesday under stringent security arrangements. Over 7,000 personnel have been stationed at seven counting centers including SKV, Bharat Nagar, and ITI, Nand Nagri.

The contested elections saw 162 candidates vying for seats, notable centers being Atal Adarsh Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market for New Delhi, and DTU, Shahbad Daulatpur for North West Delhi. The 2014 and 2019 winner, BJP, faces stiff competition from the AAP-Congress alliance.

Security remains a top priority as the final vote tally proceeds, ensuring a smooth and transparent counting process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024