Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Polls: BJP vs Congress in Intense Battle

The counting of votes for the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh started on Tuesday morning. The BJP is competing against Congress in a significant election battle. Prominent candidates include BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal and Congress's Bhupesh Baghel. The voter turnout was 72.8% across three phases of polling.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:52 IST
The counting of votes kicked off on Tuesday morning for the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, marking a crucial electoral showdown between the BJP and Congress.

Starting at 8 am across 33 centres, the process has witnessed a 72.8 per cent voter turnout across three polling phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, according to an election official.

Key candidates include BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal and Congress's Bhupesh Baghel. The BJP aims to replicate its recent assembly election success, while Congress eyes a better performance in this round of elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

